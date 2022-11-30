Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's Taliban called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June

At least three people were killed and 23 injured Wednesday when a suicide bomber targeted a police truck in western Pakistan, an attack claimed by the domestic chapter of the Taliban.

Senior police official Azhar Mehesar told AFP the blast targeted a police team preparing to escort polio vaccinators in the city of Quetta and that those killed "include a policeman, a woman and a child".

The Pakistan Taliban - known as Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - are separate from the Taliban in Afghanistan but share a common hardline Islamist ideology. In a statement to AFP, the TTP claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack."

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's Taliban have called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

"As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas ... so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country," TTP said in a statement.

The TTP killed thousands of military personnel and civilians over the years in bombings and suicide attacks. They are best known for attacking Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani female education activist and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.