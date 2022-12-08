Monk militia: Buddhist leaders backing Myanmar’s junta

Myanmar's Buddhist clergy used to challenge military dictatorships that kept citizens isolated, impoverished

Many Buddhist monks in Myanmar are now supporters of the new junta, a stark change to the religious clergy’s past goal to challenge military dictatorships that kept citizens impoverished and isolated.

In 1988, monks were part of the uprising that brought Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to prominence, and thousands filled the streets during the 2007 anti-government Saffron Revolution.

Such a change in allegiances reflects a years-long effort by Myanmar’s military junta to build stronger ties with the Buddhist leaders by lavishing them with gifts and cultivating a shared, ultranationalistic vision.

According to 11 people familiar with Myanmar’s monastic system, ultranationalist monks have been inciting violence against Muslims in recent years, including riots that killed 25 people in 2013 and attacks against the Rohingya minority.

As the junta suppresses opponents, religious leaders have been largely absent from the resistance to last year’s army coup, which ended the democratic experiment that brought Suu Kyi to power. Some monks are even serving to rally militia fighters, like Buddhist monk Wathawa.

In a monastery in central Myanmar, Wathawa, who claims to have thousands of armed followers, rallies his militia of rifle-bearing loyalists who are fighting to crush pro-democracy groups – a scene that would have been unimaginable in the past, now underscores the close alliance the military has forged with the Buddhist hierarchy.

Junta troops have burned more than 100 villages and killed civilians in attacks in what the United Nations has called probable war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The military has acknowledged forming militias in some villages, but denies arming monks or targeting civilians, saying its operations are against “terrorists.” And not all of the country’s several thousand monks support the junta, with dozens disrobing and joining armed resistance groups.