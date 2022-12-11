China marks new chapter of developing ties with Arab world

In its joint declaration with Saudi Arabia China expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear program

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan hailed a new chapter of the regional partnership with China, as the two states released a document outlining the key fields of cooperation.

He said that the China-Arab and China-Gulf summits held in Riyadh in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday reached a series of pioneering initiatives to promote high-quality development and a win-win for cooperation.

“We stress the need to strengthen the political and economic relations between the Gulf states and China and adopt the 2023-2027 action plan for strategic dialogue,” the minister said, following the summits.

Saudi Arabia and China released a nearly 4,000-word joint statement outlining their take on key fields of cooperation - from space research and digital economy to security and Iran’s nuclear program. This is a really important document for Israel as it expresses China’s policy towards the Middle East, including issues that are of central importance to Israel. One of them is Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In the declaration China and Saudi Arabia vow to “find a real horizon for resuming serious and effective negotiations in order to achieve peace.” The moderate language of the statement is good news for Jerusalem as it could pave way for the normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia, which is currently considered “only a matter of time” by the kingdom’s officials, as i24NEWS learned last week.

Another important issue is Iran's nuclear threat. The document didn’t directly speak against the halted deal between Tehran and the world powers but stressed the need for Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and to continue to embrace the non-proliferation regime, setting China’s red lines on the matter.

The document also mentioned common concerns about terrorist organizations in Lebanon, apparently referring to Hezbollah, which Saudi Arabia sees as another Iran-backed threat. The declaration overall signaled that China is coming closer to the Saudi position on the key issues in the Middle East, which could also benefit Israel.