Pakistan: 25 Islamist militants killed in army raid, hostage dies

Pakistani security forces said Tuesday they killed 25 Islamist militants holed up in the northwestern city of Bannu, while one hostage and two commandos died in the operation to retake the counterterrorism center.

Militants being held at the center overpowered their interrogators and took their weapons to take control of the compound on Sunday, leading to a two-day siege.

The militants mostly belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of Sunni Islamist and sectarian groups that associates itself with the Afghan Taliban. The TTP emerged to fight the Pakistani state and enforce its own harsh brand of Islam in the years after U.S.-led allied forces intervened in neighboring Afghanistan to oust its ruling Taliban in 2001 and drive them over the border into Pakistan.

"Resurgence in terrorism poses a renewed threat to our national security," Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, adding: "Our valiant security forces are fully capable of dealing with this threat."

Out of 35 total militants, and other than the 25 killed, seven surrendered and the three were arrested, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmed Sharif told local media.

"We tried very hard to get them (militants) to surrender unconditionally. They weren't ready," Sharif said, adding that they wanted safe passage to Afghanistan, which was rejected by authorities.

After talks failed to resolve the two-day standoff, army commandos stormed the center on Tuesday. Ten soldiers, including three officers, were also wounded. The TTP has ramped up attacks in recent weeks since announcing the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with Islamabad last month.