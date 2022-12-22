'Serpent' serial killer expected to be released in Nepal

Posing as a gem trader, Charles Sobhraj - 'the Serpent' - would befriend his victims before drugging, robbing and murdering them

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who committed a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s and was portrayed in the Netflix series "The Serpent," was expected to walk free from prison in Nepal on Thursday.

Nepal's top court ruled Wednesday that Sobhraj, 78, who has been in jail in the Himalayan republic since 2003 for two killings in the 1970s, should be released early on health grounds.

Sobhraj needed open heart surgery in 2017, and his release was in keeping with the law allowing the compassionate discharge of bedridden prisoners who had already served three-quarters of their sentence, the verdict added. He had served 19 years of his 20-year sentence.

AP Photo This 1977 photo shows Charles Sobhraj, center, and his girlfriend Marie-Andree Leclerc, striped dress, wait outside of court during one of their appearances in New Delhi, India.

A French citizen of Vietnamese and Indian parentage, Sobhraj began traveling the world in the early 1970s and wound up in the Thai capital Bangkok.

Posing as a gem trader, he would befriend his victims, many of them Western backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail, before drugging, robbing and murdering them. He was nicknamed "the Bikini Killer" by the press as the body of one of his victims was found wearing only a bikini.

Sobhraj was convicted in 2003 of murdering young American tourist Connie-Jo Bronzich and, several years later, found guilty of murdering her Canadian friend Laurent Carrière. He was eventually linked to more than 20 murders.

He was also nicknamed "the Serpent" for his ability to change his appearance, slip through the police's cracks and escape from prison in the mid-1980s. However, he was eventually caught and returned to jail.