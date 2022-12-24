Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs - ministry

Hardline Islamist rulers cite 'serious complaints' about their dress code

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the Ministry of Economy said on Saturday.

"There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organizations," said a notification sent to all NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by a ministry spokesman.

"The ministry of economy ... instructs all organizations to stop females working until further notice," the notification said.

Saturday's order came less than a week after the minister of higher education banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) on Thursday called on Kabul to reverse its ban on women attending universities, saying that the group's treatment of women could constitute a "crime against humanity."

"Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a state party," the ministers said in a statement, referring to the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Since the hardline Islamists seized power in August last year, they have imposed harsh restrictions on women -- effectively squeezing them out of public life.