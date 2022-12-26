Rohingya Muslims at sea: 2022 deadliest year in a decade with 190 missing

The number of Rohingya refugees fleeing desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps via boats this year jumped more than five-fold

A possibly sunken boat with up to 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the desperate community, as the United Nations urged south Asian countries to rescue them.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it feared that a boat that set sail at the end of November was missing in the Andaman Sea, with all 180 on board presumed dead. It noted that the vessel may have started to crack in early December before losing contact, adding that three Rohingya men said it set off from Bangladesh.

“Reports indicate those onboard have now remained at sea for a month in dire conditions with insufficient food or water, without any efforts by states in the region to help save human lives,” UNHCR said.

Nearly 200 Rohingya were already feared dead or missing at sea this year. "We hope against hope that the 180 missing are still alive somewhere," said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch, who warned that 2022 was one of the worst years for dead and missing, after 900 and 700 died or went missing in 2013 and 2014 as they fled inter-communal violence.

Nearly one million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their home country after its military began a deadly crackdown in 2017 in response to attacks by a rebel group.

The number of Rohingya refugees fleeing desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps via boats this year jumped more than five-fold from 2021 to nearly 2,400, according to rights groups. Since 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar, where security forces have been accused of mass rapes and killings.