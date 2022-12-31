The launches were the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year,

North Korea’s state media KCNA on Saturday aired footage of a key party meeting presided by leader Kim Jong Un on the previous day to decide policies and strategies for 2023. The report came after the South Korean military said the reclusive state fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula earlier on Saturday.

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula rose sharply in 2022 as the North conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever.

The launches were the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year, as Pyongyang presses on with its weapons development amid speculation that it could test a nuclear weapon for a seventh time. Pyongyang is expected to announce the policies and strategies decided during the key meeting by the ruling Workers’ Party in Kim’s possible New Year speech on January 1, 2023.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for boosting his country’s air defense network and vowed to sternly deal with provocations by Pyongyang. South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellites of its own and depends on U.S. spy satellites to monitor strategic facilities in North Korea.

Earlier this year, Kim said he wanted his country to have the world's most powerful nuclear force and declared the North an "irreversible" nuclear state.