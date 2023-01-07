China bans critics of Covid policy from social media platform

Popular platform says it aims to 'create a harmonious and friendly community environment' after bans

China banned the social media accounts of upward of 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the latest outbreak of Covid-19. The country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions as long-simmering public discontent erupted in nationwide demonstrations in late November on a scale unseen in decades. The measures were abruptly abandoned soon afterwards.

The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it "addressed" 12,854 violations including attacks on experts, scholars and medical workers and issued temporary or permanent bans on 1,120 accounts.

The ruling Communist Party relies on the medical community to justify its tough lockdowns, quarantine measures and mass testing, almost all of which it abruptly abandoned last month, leading to a surge in new cases that stretched medical resources to their limits. The party allows no direct criticism and places strict limits on free speech.

The company “will continue to increase the investigation and cleanup of all kinds of illegal content, and create a harmonious and friendly community environment for the majority of users,” Sina Weibo said in a statement dated Thursday.

Criticism has largely focused on heavy-handed enforcement of regulations, including open-ended travel restrictions that saw people confined to their homes for weeks, sometimes sealed inside without adequate food or medical care. Anger was also vented over the requirement that anyone who potentially tested positive or had been in contact with such a person be confined for observation in a field hospital, where overcrowding, poor food and hygiene were commonly cited.