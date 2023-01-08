China reopens borders, ends quarantine for overseas travelers

More than 400,000 people were set to travel north from Hong Kong in the coming weeks, expressing relief at not having to undergo the grueling quarantines

Travelers began streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders and lifted quarantine requirements on Sunday.

Many call this an ending to almost three years of self-imposed isolation, even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases. China maintained some of the world's most extreme Covid restrictions, including testing, curbs on movement and mass lockdowns that heavily damaged the second-biggest economy.

More than 400,000 people were set to travel north from Hong Kong in the coming weeks, expressing relief at not having to undergo the grueling quarantines that were a fixture of life in zero-Covid China.

At Shanghai's Pudong International Airport, a woman surnamed Pang told AFP Sunday she was thrilled with the ease of travel.

"I think it's really good that the policy has changed now. It's really humane," she said. "It's a necessary step I think. Covid has become normalized now, and after this hurdle, everything will be smooth."

“I'm so happy, so happy, so excited. I haven't seen my parents for many years," Hong Kong resident Teresa Chow told Reuters as she and dozens of other travelers prepared to cross into mainland China from Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau checkpoint early on Sunday.

"My parents are not in good health, and I couldn't go back to see them even when they had colon cancer, so I'm really happy to go back and see them now."