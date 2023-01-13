U.S. President Biden to discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security with PM Kishida

'Japan is stepping up and doing so in lockstep with the United States'

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were expected to discuss a wide-range of topics in Washington on Friday as Japan looks to expand security cooperation with allies amid Chinese and North Korean provocation.

“Japan is stepping up and doing so in lockstep with the United States,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

The meetings will cap off a week-long tour for Kishida that took him to five European and North American capitals for talks on beefing up his country’s security. Japan announced plans last month to raise defense spending to two percent of gross domestic product in five years, a dramatic increase in spending for a nation that forged a pacifist approach to its military after World War II.

Tokyo and Washington were also prepared to seal an agreement to bolster the two administrations’ cooperation in space with a signing ceremony by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.

Earlier this week, Blinken said U.S.-Japan space cooperation was a “decade in the making.” He noted that the two countries were in agreement that China was their “greatest shared strategic challenge” and confirmed that an attack in space would trigger a mutual defense provision.

Japan’s push to step up defense spending and coordination comes amid growing concerns that China could take military action to seize Taiwan, as well as worries that North Korea is progressing toward achieving its nuclear ambitions.