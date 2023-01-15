'There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members... we do not currently know if there are any survivors'

At least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, an aviation authority official said, in the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.

Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside where the Yeti Airlines flight, carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu, went down. The plane reportedly crashed on the banks of the Seti River, between the old airport and the new airport, while landing in Pokhara. The weather was clear, said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.

"There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members... We do not currently know if there are any survivors," said Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for the airline company.

Nepal's airline industry has boomed in recent years, ferrying goods and people to hard-to-reach areas, as well as trekkers and foreign mountain climbers. But it's suffered from a lack of safety due to insufficient pilot training and maintenance.

It is the deadliest aviation accident in Nepal since March 2018 when 51 people were killed out of 71 on board a US-Bangla Dash 8 turboprop flight from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka that crashed upon landing in Kathmandu.