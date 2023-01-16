Search ongoing for European tourists who were swept away at sea in Bali

Search attempts for the tourists by local authorities had been hampered by extreme weather conditions and high tides

MAGNUS International Search and Rescue is taking over the search of two European tourists who were swept away by strong waves in Bali last week after they helped a drowning man get back to shore.

According to reports, on January 3, four tourists attempted to save another tourist who was pulled away by the current while swimming at Diamond Beach on the island of Nusa Penida in southern Bali. Two of the rescuers, German national Yury Chernyavskiy and Matthias Mittringer from Austria were declared missing after the drowning man was brought back to shore.

MAGNUS Members of MAGNUS International Search and Rescue in Bali.

Search attempts for the tourists by local authorities had been hampered by extreme weather conditions and high tides.

A MAGNUS team was brought in to oversee and expand the search efforts by sea, air, and land while supporting the families. The team consists of marine experts and an air operations team that specializes in drone search and rescue.

This came days after Malaysia received the remains of a citizen who drowned while trying to save two other tourists at the same beach.