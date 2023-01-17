Fears of demographic crisis as China population shrinks 1st time in 60 years

The last time China registered a population decline was in the early 1960s during a deadly famine

China’s population in 2022 shrank for the first time in over 60 years, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Tuesday, signaling a looming demographic crisis.

The world’s most populous country saw an unprecedented drop in the number of births with 1,411,750,000 people recorded in China at the end of last year, which is 850,000 fewer than in 2021. According to the NBS, the number of deaths in 2022 reached 10.41 million while births stood at 9.56 million.

The last time China registered a population decline was in the early 1960s during a deadly famine. Both analysts and social media users worry that the demographic crisis could have a long-lasting effect on the country’s economy and future.

Beijing reversed its one-child policy, which was imposed in the 1980s to avoid overpopulation, in 2016. Starting from 2021 couples were allowed to have three children. However, it is not enough to reverse the demographic decline.

"The population will likely trend down from here in coming years," Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management told AFP.

"China cannot rely on the demographic dividend as a structural driver for economic growth," he added.

Chinese people are "getting used to the small family because of the decades-long one-child policy", Xiujian Peng, a researcher at Australia's University of Victoria, told AFP.

"The Chinese government has to find effective policies to encourage birth, otherwise, fertility will slip even lower," she added.