New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a global figurehead of progressive politics, shocked the country Thursday by announcing she would resign from office in a matter of weeks.

The 42-year-old -- who steered the country through natural disasters, the Covid pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack -- said she no longer had "enough in the tank."

"I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it's time. And for me, it's time," she said at a meeting of members of her Labor Party.

Ardern said she would step down no later than February 7, less than three years after winning a landslide election to secure her second term in office.

Since that 2020 peak of "Jacindamania,' Ardern's government has struggled -- its popularity hampered by soaring inflation, a looming recession and a resurgent conservative opposition.

"I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the most challenging," Ardern said.

"You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges."

The island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean will hold national elections on October 14 to determine its next premier. Recent polling has suggested that a center-right coalition will likely win in parliamentary voting.