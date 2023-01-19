Top U.S. officials Antony Blinken, Janet Yellen to visit China

The planned visits will occur amid heightened diplomatic efforts to keep tensions between the two behemoths in check

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will soon travel to China following “constructive” discussions with her counterpart on Wednesday, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also expected to travel there in the coming weeks.

As the two countries seek to boost ties and reduce tensions, the first face-to-face meeting between Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Germany was “candid, substantive, and constructive,” the U.S. Treasury Department said, AFP reported.

“Both sides agreed it is important for the functioning of the global economy to further enhance communication around macroeconomic and financial issues,” it added, noting that Yellen “looks forward to traveling to China and to welcome her counterparts to the United States in the near future.”

The Chinese side said Liu welcomed the U.S. diplomat to visit his country “at an appropriate time this year.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1615709515747295232 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

That announcement came just a day after it was confirmed that Blinken would make a long-awaited trip to Beijing on February 5, a visit that the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman welcomed.

"China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken's visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements," Wang Wenbin said. Blinken will be the first U.S. secretary of state to travel to China since a brief visit in 2018 by his predecessor Mike Pompeo.

The planned visits will occur amid heightened diplomatic efforts to keep tensions between the two behemoths in check.

"(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking)," Wang added, Reuters reported.