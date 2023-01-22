China rings in Lunar New Year, prays for health among Covid

One Beijing resident says she wished the year of the rabbit would bring 'health to everyone'

China celebrated the Lunar New Year on Sunday, with its people praying for health as the Covid death toll rises - officials reporting almost 13,000 new deaths between January 13 and 19.

Lines for the Lama temple in Beijing stretched for half a mile, with the iconic center finally reopened after Covid restrictions ended in early December. One Beijing resident told Reuters she wished the year of the rabbit would bring "health to everyone."

The 13,000 deaths added to the nearly 60,000 from the previous month that the country reported a week earlier. However, there has been widespread skepticism over official data since Beijing abruptly axed anti-virus controls last month.

Additionally, the death count excludes those who died at home, and some doctors have said they are discouraged from putting Covid on death certificates. But Chinese health experts say the wave of infections across the country has already peaked.

Airfinity, an independent forecasting firm, estimated daily Covid deaths in China will peak at around 36,000 over the Lunar New Year holiday, AFP reported. The firm also estimated that more than 600,000 people have died from the disease since China abandoned the zero-Covid policy in December.

Millions of migrant workers are expected to return home for the Lunar New Year celebrations, and health experts are particularly concerned about people living in China's countryside, Reuters reported. There, medical facilities are poor compared with those in the more affluent coastal areas.