Chinese gamers say goodbye to 'World of Warcraft'

Chinese gamers who enjoy roleplaying on "World of Warcraft" are saying goodbye to the game on Monday, as it is set to go offline following a dispute between U.S. developer Blizzard and local partner NetEase.

The massively popular game - known more commonly as WoW - is an online multiplayer role-playing game set in a medieval fantasy world. It's known for immersive and addictive gameplay, with some players racking up hundreds of hours of playtime. According to some reports, the person with the most hours on WoW is a Chinese player named Zhang who has logged over 10,000 hours (or 417 days) in the game.

In late 2022, Blizzard warned that its licensing agreement with NetEase was due to expire on January 23, and it had "not reached a deal to renew it." Earlier this week, Blizzard's Chinese operation posted a statement telling players it could not renegotiate the deal.

Under Chinese law, foreign developers must partner with local firms to enter the market - hence Blizzard's partnering with NetEase. WoW was in the Chinese market for 14 years, amassing millions of players in the country. But on Tuesday at midnight - WoW's Chinese servers will go offline.

But WoW is not the only popular game suffering this fate - "Overwatch" will be shut down as well, along with "Diablo III" and "Hearthstone." And Chinese gamers are not happy.

"It's the end," wrote a person on Weibo - a Chinese microblogging website - accompanied by crying emojis. Another person commented that WoW wasn't just a game; it was also "the memories of a whole generation."