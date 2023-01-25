I would be 'inclined' to block Kayne's visa, says Australian Opposition Leader

'I think there are better people we could welcome in,' says Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton

Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton suggested he would attempt to prevent American rapper Kanye West from entering the country following his antisemitic comments.

This comes after Jewish community leaders pushed for Australia's government to reject any visa application from West - also known as Ye - who is expected to visit to meet his partner's family. Groups specifically mentioned West’s tweet where he vowed to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

Dutton noted that West's conduct and behavior were "appalling" and that the rapper was not a "person of good character." The former defense minister added: “I’ve got to say, my inclination would be not to allow him in."

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with then-president Donald Trump, Washington DC, United States.

"The minister’s got a lot to weigh up, but I must say my instinct would be if I was that decision maker, I think there are better people we could welcome in.”

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry wrote to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles: “Unfortunately, because of his status as a celebrity musician, West has the capacity to exercise enormous influence over younger people." Additionally, according to the Anti-Defamation Commission, Kanye’s planned visit to Melbourne could put the local Jewish community at “significant risk.”

“Calling for violence and hate must have consequences, and Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hate monger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control,” said ADC chairman Dvir Abramovich.