Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan demarcate contested border to end sporadic clashes

Since the demise of the Soviet Union, parts of the 870-mile border between the two Central Asian countries were disputed

Ex-Soviet republics Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan said Friday they finished demarcating their contested border to end sporadic deadly clashes.

Since the demise of the Soviet Union, parts of the 870-mile border between the two central Asian countries were disputed, leading to violence between local communities over access to water or agricultural land.

"Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have completed their border demarcation process... putting an end to the border issue," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said.

The agreement – approved by both parliaments last year after three decades of talks – was signed during a visit from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

"This is a historic event that our brotherly people awaited for many years," Mirziyoyev added, AFP reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1618948329865625600 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In recent months, protests broke out in Kyrgyzstan against the agreement that includes shared management of key water resources. Authorities in Bishkek detained demonstrators across several towns and cities including a military general, a former member of the constitutional court, a former public prosecutor, journalists, and activists.

In June 2010, deadly clashes between Kyrgyz and Uzbek communities in several cities in southern Kyrgyzstan – including Osh and Jalal-Abad – killed almost 500 and displaced around 400,000 people.

Kyrgyzstan still shares a disputed border with another ex-Soviet republic, Tajikistan. Fighting between the countries left 50 dead in September. Meanwhile, Twenty-one people died in protests over self-determination in the Uzbek autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan in July.