Suicide attack in Pakistan mosque kills at least 17, wounds 80

The incident happened during afternoon prayers

At least 17 people were killed in a mosque blast at a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday, a hospital official said.

"We are receiving more dead bodies, so far we have received 17 dead bodies and more than 80 wounded," hospital spokesman Muhammad Asim Khan told AFP.

A local police official told Reuters the number of wounded was up to 90 people. The incident happened during afternoon prayers in the northwestern city of Peshawar near Afghanistan, police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP.

According to an AFP reporter, part of the mosque roof and wall structure had collapsed, and bloodied worshippers were escaping from the wreckage. Police said that many people were still trapped inside. Heavy machinery and fire brigades were searching the ruins for survivors.

Last March, a suicide bomber attacked a Shiite mosque in Peshawar killing 64 people. It was Pakistan's deadliest terror attack since 2018.