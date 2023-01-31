Death toll rises to 83 in Pakistan mosque blast targeting police

Authorities yet to determine who was behind the bombing

The toll from a mosque blast targeting police in northwestern Pakistan has risen to 83, hospital officials said Tuesday.

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said that more bodies arrived overnight. The hospital beds were surrounded by visiting relatives and many volunteers were on hand for help.

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque in the city of Peshawar, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest on Monday morning. The blast ripped through the mosque, killing and injuring scores and also blew off a part of the roof.

“Most of them were policemen,” Asim said of the victims. At least 20 of the slain police officers were later buried after a prayer ceremony, with coffins lined up in rows and draped in the Pakistan flag.

The investigation will show “how the terrorist entered the mosque,” said Ghulam Ali, the provincial governor in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Peshawar is the capital. “Yes, it was a security lapse,” he added.

Authorities have not determined who was behind the bombing. Shortly after the explosion on Monday, Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on Twitter.