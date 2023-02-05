He was 79 years old

Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, the Pakistani army confirmed.

He was 79 years old. Musharraf was hospitalized due to complications of his medical condition known as amyloidosis, his family said on social media. He had been undergoing treatment at the American Hospital Dubai, according to media reports.

Senior military chiefs "express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf," a statement released by the military said. "May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to his bereaved family," it added.

Musharraf, who came to power following a bloodless coup in 1999, had left for Dubai in March 2016. In Pakistan he was facing a treason charge for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Facing impeachment after elections in 2008, Musharraf was forced to resign as president. In 2019, a special court sentenced the four-star general to death for treason. In his over seven years in office, Musharraf dodged at least three assassination attempts.