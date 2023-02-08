China spy balloon part of large surveillance program - U.S. intel

China insists the device shot down by the United States was a weather balloon deviated from its course

U.S. intelligence said on Wednesday that the recently shot down Chinese spy balloon is part of an extensive surveillance program run by the Chinese military.

The program, which includes a number of similar balloons, is partly run from the small Chinese province of Hainan, intelligence sources told CNN. The United States does not know the precise size of China's surveillance balloon fleet, but sources said the program has conducted at least two dozen missions on at least five continents in recent years. About half a dozen of those flights are believed to have taken place in U.S. airspace.

Since debris from the balloon shot down by the United States Air Force on Saturday night was recovered from the sea on Tuesday, it has been studied by an elite team of FBI engineers at a government laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. The experts are analyzing the balloon's technical capabilities, including what kind of data it could intercept and collect, which satellites it was connected to, and whether it has any vulnerabilities the United States might be able to identify.

Investigators are also looking at what digital signatures were issued to see if they might provide a better way for the United States to track this type of balloons in the future. The commander of U.S. Northern Command, General Glen VanHerck, admitted to the press on Monday that the United States had "gaps in its knowledge in the field", which had allowed balloons to cross American airspace without being detected.

For its part, China insists the device shot down by the United States was a weather balloon that deviated from its course, expressing "regret" over the incident in a press release on Friday.

Beijing's rhetoric, however, changed after the U.S. military shot down the balloon, with China's foreign ministry accusing Washington of "overreacting" and "seriously violating international practices."

The Defense Ministry, meanwhile, issued a "solemn protest," warning that China "reserves the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations." Beijing also declined a phone call with the U.S. Secretary of Defense after the balloon fell. Following the incident, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the postponement of his visit to China, which was scheduled for earlier this week.