North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at parade

Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production arsenal during a Wednesday parade, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.

Pyongyang held the nighttime parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its army, state media outlet KCNA said. Its leader Kim Jong Un attended with his daughter, who is considered as playing a possible future leadership role in the hereditary dictatorship.

North Korea has said its missile program and nuclear weapons development fall under its sovereign right to self-defense and are necessary because of hostile policies by the United States and its allies. The country has forged ahead with its ICBM program, test-launching dozens of advanced missiles last year despite UN resolutions and sanctions.

“This time, Kim Jong Un let North Korea’s expanding tactical and long-range missile forces speak for themselves,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor in Seoul, told Reuters. “The message Pyongyang wants to send internationally, demonstrating its capabilities to deter and coerce, will likely come in the form of solid-fuel missile tests and detonation of a miniaturized nuclear device.”

Imagery released by KCNA showed as many as 11 Hwasong-17s – North Korea's largest ICBM, which are suspected to be able to strike nearly anywhere in the world with a nuclear warhead. Alongside them were what some analysts said could be a prototype of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.

Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for the country, as it could make its nuclear missiles harder to spot and destroy during a conflict.