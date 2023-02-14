Australia foils Iranian surveillance plot against regime critic

'We absolutely will not tolerate, under any circumstances, attempts by foreign regimes to disrupt peaceful protests, encourage violence or suppress views'

Australian security agencies foiled an Iranian surveillance operation targeting an Iranian-Australian critic of the Mullah regime, the government said on Tuesday.

The plot, conducted on Australian soil, included individuals monitoring the home of a critic of the Iranian regime and extensively researching the person and their family, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said. The official did not specify whether the suspects were arrested.

“We don’t just need to disrupt these operations, but deter future ones by imposing costs on their sponsor through outing them, where possible,” O’Neil told the Australian National University’s National Security College in a speech. "It is perfectly legal for anyone in Australia to criticize a foreign regime, as tens of thousands of people across the country have been doing in response to events in Iran.”

“What we absolutely will not tolerate, under any circumstances, are attempts by foreign regimes to disrupt peaceful protests, encourage violence or suppress views,” she said, adding that foreign interference was a core threat to democracy in Australia and the country was facing "enormously significant challenges" in that sphere.

“If you engage in activities like this, you will be discovered,” O’Neil added.

Last week the German government pointed out an increase in spying by Iranian intelligence agents on exiled Iranians living in Germany since the start of mass protests rocking the Islamic Republic.

Nationwide unrest triggered by the death of a young woman detained by Iranian morality police last year led to “increasing indications of possible spying on opposition events and individuals” in Germany, the federal government said.