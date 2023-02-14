'India is a country which gives an opportunity to every organization, as long as you don't spew venom'

Indian tax authorities raided the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary – banned by the government as propaganda – critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 deadly sectarian riots.

Press freedom in the world’s largest democracy has suffered during Modi’s rein, rights activists have said, and the opposition Congress party condemned the raids, saying there was an “undeclared emergency” in the country.

Last month, BBC News aired a two-part documentary alleging that Hundi nationalist Modi ordered police to turn a blind eye to sectarian riots in Gujarat state, where he was premier at the time. The violence left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims – though activists put the toll at more than twice that number.

India’s government swiftly dismissed the movie, “India: The Modi Question” – which was not aired in India – and blocked videos and tweets sharing links to it using emergency powers under its information technology laws. The foreign ministry also described the project as biased and pushing a “discredited narrative.”

Yet, BBC stood by its reporting for the documentary and said it was cooperating with the Indian tax officials.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Income Tax Department official said a "credible survey operation was ongoing" and that the department would not be able to share details. Britain’s Foreign Office said it was closely monitoring reports of the tax surveys.

A spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused BBC of engaging in "anti-India propaganda,” and said the raids were lawful and the timing had nothing to do with the government.

"India is a country which gives an opportunity to every organization," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters, "as long as you don't spew venom."