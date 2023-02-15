Iran, China leaders promote cooperation, Middle East peace in Beijing

'We have always advocated that there is no vacuum in the Middle East because the Middle East has its own masters – the people'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping vowed to enhance a comprehensive and strategic partnership on Wednesday, as part of a three-day visit of the Islamic Republic’s leader to Beijing.

In the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in over two decades, Xi stressed promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and ways to boost economic ties. Meanwhile, the visiting leader spoke of multilateralism, coordination, cooperation, and anti-unilateralism as important elements of the new world order.

“Some countries have been using oil as a weapon to suppress and sanction some oil-producing countries, seriously threatening energy security,” Raisi said in Beijing.

“Sanctions are weapons of mass destruction and the most destructive factor against human rights that seriously trample on the rights of sanctioned countries. The continuation of sanctions will seriously undermine world peace.”

Isolated and embattled, Iran is chafing under Western sanctions over its nuclear program, suppression of anti-regime protests, and its involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, China is zoning in on peace and stability in the Middle East.

“China will not only promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-around way through modernization, but at the same time, our modernization is also a path of peaceful development through which we will provide new opportunities for countries around the world, including Iran,” said China’s Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li.

“We have always advocated that there is no vacuum in the Middle East because the Middle East has its own masters – the people of the Middle East. We should respect the rights of the people there and support them to resolve regional issues and achieve peace independently.”

But however the international and regional situation changes, China may be on course for cooperation with Iran by promoting the continuous development of the China-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.