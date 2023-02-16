China says U.S. balloons flew over Xinjiang, Tibet, warns of countermeasures

'The U.S. has abused force, overreacted, escalated the situation, and used this as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions'

On Wednesday, diplomatic tensions between the United States and China grew as Beijing claimed that U.S. high-altitude balloons had flown over its Xinjiang and Tibet territories and threatened to retaliate against American companies that threatened Chinese sovereignty.

After the U.S. Navy this month shot down what it claimed was a Chinese spy balloon above the coast of South Carolina, Washington and Beijing have been at odds over flying objects.

Beijing claims that Washington overreacted and that its balloon was actually a civilian research vessel that had been accidentally blown off course. China then countered this week that U.S. balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than ten times on round-the-world flights since May 2022.

Chase DOAK / AFP A suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana, United States.

"Without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities, it has illegally flown at least ten times over China's territorial airspace, including over Xinjiang, Tibet and other provinces," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular daily briefing on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

This comes after Washington added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. Washington denied and disputed China's allegations.

"The U.S. has abused force, overreacted, escalated the situation, and used this as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions. China is firmly opposed to this and will take countermeasures against relevant U.S. entities that undermine China's sovereignty and security in accordance with the law," Wang said, without specifying the measures.