North Korea threatens military action as South, U.S. plan drills

As South Korea and the U.S. prepare for yearly military drills in an effort to counter the North's increasing nuclear and missile threats, North Korea promised on Friday an "unprecedentedly persistent, forceful" retaliation.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is being utilized as "a tool for illegal hostile policy" by the United States, according to the foreign ministry of North Korea, to exert pressure on Pyongyang. North Korea had "refrained from any special military action" this year except for regular activities. Still, the allies' scheduled drills would create a "grave vortex of escalating tension," the ministry said.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP Intercontinental ballistic missiles displayed during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea.

"If it is the U.S. option to show its muscle and counter everything with muscle, the same is true of the DPRK's option," the ministry said in a statement carried by state media KCNA, using the acronym meaning country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The statement continued: “In case the U.S. and South Korea carry into practice their already-announced plan for military drills which the DPRK ... regards as preparations for an aggression war, they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions.”

Without going into further detail, the ministry also threatened to examine taking extra steps beyond routine military operations if the UNSC was to continue to be "inveigled" by Washington. Less than two hours prior, South Korea had planned regular springtime drills for next month as well as joint tabletop exercises next week to enhance the operation of American nuclear assets.