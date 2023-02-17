Pakistan Taliban claim suicide attack on Karachi police compound

Low-level militancy in Karachi has been steadily rising since the Taliban seized control in neighboring Afghanistan

A gun battle raged Friday night inside a police compound in Pakistan's port city of Karachi, just weeks after a bomb blast at a police mosque in the country's northwest killed over 80 officers.

The Pakistan Taliban said a suicide squad stormed the tightly guarded Karachi police office compound, which is home to dozens of administrative and residential buildings. Two security officers – a policeman and a ranger – were treated for wounds, a source at Karachi's Jinnah Hospital told AFP.

Hours after the attack started, gunfire and grenade blasts could still be heard. Hundreds of officers live inside the compound with their families.

"They used a rocket on the gate," Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Samaa TV. "Terrorists are armed with grenades and other weapons."

A spokesman for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in a WhatsApp message to AFP: "Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow.”

Karachi is Pakistan's largest city, a sprawling metropolis of over 20 million people and the main trade gateway at its Arabian Sea port.

Low-level militancy, often targeting security checkpoints in the north and west, has been steadily rising since the Taliban seized control in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021. The assaults are claimed mostly by the Pakistan Taliban, as well as the local chapter of the Islamic State, but separatists from Balochistan have struck over the years in Karachi, capital of the southern Sindh province.