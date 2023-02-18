North Korea fires ICBM missile that lands off Japan's coast

US, G7 condemn 'reckless behavior'; North Korea threatened 'unprecedently' strong reaction over South's joint military exercises with US

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of industrialized nations on Saturday slammed North Korea's "reckless behavior" after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Japanese authorities said it splashed down in waters inside Japan's exclusive economic zone more than an hour after it was launched, suggesting the weapon was one of the North's largest missiles. Tokyo said there were no immediate reports of damage to ships or airplanes.

"This act is in blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions, and threatens regional and international peace and security," said a G7 statement issued by Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa after talks in Munich. "North Korea's reckless behavior demands a unified response by the international community, including further significant measures taken by the UN Security Council."

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking anywhere in the United States, while resuming preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Friday threatened with “unprecedently” strong action against its rivals, after South Korea announced a series of military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North’s growing threats.