U.S. warns China against providing lethal support to Russia in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi of possible consequences over China’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken said in an interview with NBC News after the meeting with Wang on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich that Washington was concerned about Beijing potentially supplying weapons to Russia to assist its military efforts in Ukraine.

The top U.S. diplomat noted that he made it clear to Wang that such a move “would have serious consequences in our relationship.”

"There are various kinds of lethal assistance that they are at least contemplating providing, to include weapons," Blinken said, adding that Washington would soon share more details.

A senior State Department official later told reporters that China was trying to "have it both ways" by saying that it wants to contribute to peace and stability but in the meantime taking "concerning" steps to support Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

According to a statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang in turn told Blinken the U.S. must "face up to and resolve the damage" to bilateral relations "caused by the indiscriminate use of force." He was referring to the U.S. downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing said it was a weather-monitoring craft and slammed Washington’s “hysterical” reaction.