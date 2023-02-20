North Korea fires missiles, threatens to turn Pacific into 'shooting range'

'Frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US'

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday, threatening to turn the Pacific into "a shooting range."

"The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces' action," said Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, speaking to state media.

Both South Korea and Japan reported the missiles launched, which earned the condemnation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, referring to North Korea's official name.

He called for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions."

"North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community," Japan's defense ministry said.

This comes after threats from Pyongyang to react militarily to US-South Korean drills. On Saturday, North Korea fired a missile that landed off Japan's coast. In response, the US and South Korea held an air force drill on Sunday, which was replied in turn by Monday's launch.