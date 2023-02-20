Japan calls for emergency UN meeting over North Korea missile launches

UN chief called on Pyongyang 'to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday requested the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on North Korea’s ballistic missile launches.

Kishida told reporters that he made the request shortly after Pyongyang test-fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier on Monday. The prime minister underlined that these launches are violating the UNSC resolutions.

Kishida added that Japan protested them to Pyongyang, describing the tests as a threat to Japan and the region as well as the international community’s peace and security. Jiji news agency said the emergency meeting was set for 2000 GMT Monday. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday strongly condemned the launches and called on Pyongyang "to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions."

According to Japan’s defense ministry, North Korea’s first ballistic missile fired on Monday traveled 248 miles at a maximum altitude of 62 miles and the second one flew 217 miles at a maximum altitude of 31 miles.

North Korea in turn said on Monday that it could turn the Pacific into a “firing range” demanding the U.S. to halt its military exercises. The drills with South Korea and Japan were held on Sunday, two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast.