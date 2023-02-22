Pakistan, Taliban officials talk on 'terrorism threat' after deadly attacks

There has been a dramatic increase in militant attacks in Pakistan – mainly in border regions – in the year-and-a-half of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Pakistan's defense minister and spy chief held talks with Taliban government officials in Kabul on Wednesday over ways to counter the "threat of terrorism," days after Islamabad blamed Afghanistan-based militants for deadly recent attacks.

Islamabad accuses the Afghan Taliban of harboring militants from its own home-grown version of the Islamist group, a charge Kabul denies.

Afghan officials, led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Nadeem Anjum, head of the south Asian nation’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

They discussed "bilateral relations, trade, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation between the two countries,” said Baradar's office, AFP reported.

Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed the talks: "Matters relating to the growing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly by TTP and ISKP came under discussion," it said, referring to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the local Afghan chapter of the jihadist Islamic State.

There has been a dramatic increase in militant attacks in Pakistan – mainly in border regions – in the year-and-a-half of Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

However, a suicide squad also stormed a police compound in the southern port city of Karachi last Friday, killing five people. In January, another suicide bomber killed more than 80 police officers at a mosque in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both attacks were linked to the TTP, which has deep ties with the Afghan Taliban.

On Monday, gunfire erupted at the main border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both sides blaming the other for the violence. Officials on both sides said Afghan authorities closed the Torkham border late Sunday after Pakistan imposed new rules preventing entry to those accompanying medical patients without the right documentation.

The Taliban authorities announced that the border crossing would reopen Thursday.