After a year of war in Ukraine, Taiwan says China taking notes from Russia

'I believe that when people who love democracy unite, democracy and freedom will win'

China is learning from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began one year ago, that any attack on Taiwan would have to be swift to succeed, the island’s defense minister said Friday.

"The Russia-Ukraine war has brought great lessons for them - they will definitely seek speed," Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters in Taipei, referring to China's military.

He said even if Chinese forces were planning a speedy attack, they would face difficulties - as has Russia in Ukraine - trying to take the island quickly as they would have to cross the Taiwan Strait that separates the two.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control and continues to mount almost daily military patrols near the island. Taipei’s democratically elected government says only Taiwan's people have the right to decide their future.

"I've said it before – as soon as the guns sound, we will keep going to the end. But we absolutely will not provoke,” Chiu added.

While Ukraine has won widespread public support in Taiwan, and Taiwan's government has sent humanitarian aid, China has declined to condemn Russia. The two countries announced a "no limits" partnership shortly before Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" on February 24 last year.

Yet on Friday, China urged a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, calling for the “sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all countries” to be respected.

Beijing has accused governments of a “naked double standard” by conflating the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine, and urges that because the island was always a part of China, it’s entirely a domestic matter.

"Taiwan will continue to firmly support Ukraine," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on her Facebook page on Friday, to mark the first anniversary of the invasion. "I believe that when people who love democracy unite, democracy and freedom will win."