Blinken in Kazakhstan seeking U.S. ties under shadow of Ukraine war

Blinken will meet with Kazakh President Tokayev and the foreign ministers of all five former Soviet republics in central Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kazakhstan on Monday for a visit aimed at boosting the role of the United States in central Asia, where the invasion of Ukraine by giant neighbor Russia has prompted fears.

Kazakh officials greeted the top U.S. diplomat after midnight in subzero temperatures on the windswept tarmac in the capital Astana, where he will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday before flying to Uzbekistan.

In Astana, he will also meet with the foreign ministers of all five former Soviet republics in central Asia – which also include Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, AFP reported. The trip is the most senior to central Asia by an official in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and comes days after the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has received billions of dollars in Western support.

Central Asian nations have long-standing security and economic relationships with Russia but, unlike fellow former Soviet republic Belarus, they have not rallied behind Moscow over the war. All five central Asian nations abstained or did not vote last week on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded that Moscow pull out of Ukraine.

Kazakhstan – which has Russia's longest land border – has welcomed Russians fleeing military service and called for a diplomatic resolution to the war that respects international law. Tokayev recently spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, although he also visited Putin last year to reaffirm ties.

After central Asia, Blinken will head to New Delhi for a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers. He is expected to avoid Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with Washington believing that Moscow is not sincere about a negotiated solution.