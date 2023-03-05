China boosts military budget in face of 'escalating' threats

'The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board'

China said Sunday its military spending would rise at the fastest pace in four years, warning of "escalating" threats from abroad at a meeting of its rubber-stamp parliament that will hand Xi Jinping a third term as president.

While the US has, by far, the world's biggest military budget—Beijing spent 1.7 percent of GDP on its military in 2021, according to the World Bank, while the U.S. spent a relatively high 3.5 percent—China boasts the world’s largest navy as well as the world’s biggest standing army. Recently launched its third aircraft carrier. According to the U.S., it also has the largest aviation force in the Indo-Pacific, with more than half of its fighter planes consisting of fourth or fifth generation models.

Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang told delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) that "external attempts to suppress and contain China are escalating."

"The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board," he said as he presented the government's annual work report to thousands of amassed delegates in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

The military must "devote greater energy to training under combat conditions, and... strengthen military work in all directions and domains," he added.