Suicide bombing kills 9 policemen in southwest Pakistan

'The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind'

A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a truck carrying police officers in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing nine officers and wounding 16 others.

According to police spokesman Mehmood Khan Notizai, who spoke with Reuters, the attack took place in the city of Sibbi, located 100 miles east of Quatta, the capital of Balochistan province.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told AFP.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632636614592843776 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack. In February, a suicide squad from the Pakistani Taliban stormed the tightly guarded police office compound in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.

Earlier in January, over 80 people were killed in a mosque blast targeting Pakistani police in the northwest city of Peshawar. Shortly after the explosion, Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.