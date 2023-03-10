Sworn in for 3rd term, Xi cements status as China's top leader since Mao

The 69-year-old handed precedent-breaking third term in power

Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that saw him become the country's most powerful leader Mao Zedong.

His appointment by China's rubber-stamp parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in October. Since then, the 69-year-old withstood widespread protests over his zero-Covid policy and the massive death toll following its abandonment.

The election remains almost entirely shrouded in secrecy, apart from the process in which delegates to the congress put four ballots into boxes placed around the vast auditorium of the Great Hall of the People.

Xi was also unanimously named commander of the 2 million-member People’s Liberation Army, a force that takes its orders from the party rather than the country.

For Xi, the stage was set for another term when he did away with presidential term limits in 2018.

Over the next two days, officials approved by Xi are set to be appointed or elected to fill top positions in the cabinet, including premier-in-waiting Li Qiang, who is expected to be named to China's No.2 post, putting him in charge of managing the world's second largest economy.