North Korea to intensify military drills in case of ‘real war’

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ordered his military to intensify drills to deter and respond to a “real war,” state media reported Friday, after the leader oversaw a fire assault drill that it said proved the country’s capabilities.

The day prior, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast, according to South Korea’s military, which added that it was analyzing possibilities Pyongyang may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously.

Photos released by the North's KCNA news agency showed at least six missiles being fired at the same time, saying a unit trained for "strike missions" fired a "powerful volley at the targeted waters" and demonstrated its capability to "counter an actual war."

"(Kim) stressed that the fire assault sub-units should be strictly prepared for the greatest perfection in carrying out the two strategic missions, that is, first to deter war and second to take the initiative in war, by steadily intensifying various simulated drills for real war,” the news agency noted.

The missile launches came as the United States and South Korea were set to kick off a large-scale military exercise known as “Freedom Shield” next week.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol said Seoul would enhance joint planning and execution of U.S. extended deterrence against Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile threats.

"We will build an overwhelming response capability and retaliation posture," Yoon said at a naval ceremony, adding that the security situation surrounding the Korean peninsula was "more serious than ever."