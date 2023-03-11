Li Qiang sworn in as China's next premier

A close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Li Qiang was formerly the Communist Party secretary of Shanghai

Li Qiang, a close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was sworn in as the country's next premier and is now set to lead its government.

The 63-year-old was formerly the Chinese Communist Party Secretary of Shanghai, the nation's largest city. He is seen as a close ally to strongman Xi, whose hold over China is unprecedented for any leader since the death of Chairman Mao Zedong in 1976. Li was sworn in with almost all the votes cast in his favor from the 2,900 delegates at the National People's Congress in Beijing.

WANG Zhao / AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping

China's new premier is seen as a pragmatic set of hands whose first task is likely to be reviving the nation's stalling economy. Li's promotion marks him as the second most powerful man in China, as the country gains ascendancy and increasingly challenges the United States for power on the international stage.

The names of ministers who will serve under Li are expected to be announced on Sunday.

Xi and Li have a long history, with the latter serving the former as chief of staff in the early 2000s while Xi was the party secretary of Zhejiang province. Now that China's president has secured a third term in office - unprecedented in China's modern history - he has promoted his old ally to the country's second highest role.

China is increasingly seeing itself as the natural leading nation in global politics, notably securing a normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday.