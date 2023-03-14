N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles as U.S. launches drills with Seoul

The drills dubbed 'Freedom Shield' will run for 10 days.

North Korea on Tuesday morning fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its second launch in three days in apparent protest over the U.S.-South Korea military drills.

Seoul said it detected the missiles, which flew some 385 miles. South Korea and the United States started their largest joint military exercise in five years on Monday amid Pyongyang's growing military threats and weapons tests in recent months. The drills dubbed “Freedom Shield” will run for 10 days.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional launches," said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The incident comes days after North Korea fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine. Earlier this month, Seoul announced that its special forces together with the U.S. were conducting military exercises “Teak Knife,” involving simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea.

The Freedom Shield in turn focuses on the “changing security environment” in the face of Pyongyang’s aggression, according to Seoul. The drills will "involve wartime procedures to repel potential North Korean attacks and conduct a stabilization campaign in the North", said the South Korean military. It added that the exercise was a "defensive one based on a combined operational plan."