U.S., UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project

China accused the three countries of jeopardizing nuclear nonproliferation efforts

U.S., Britain and Australia announced on Monday a new submarine alliance AUKUS that is aimed at boosting Asia-Pacific stability in the face of rising Chinese tensions.

AUKUS was formed by Washington and London 18 months ago and is now joined by Australia, as was announced at an event at a California naval base. U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

Biden said that the alliance would bolster the “prospect of peace” in the Indo-Pacific “for decades to come”. Under the deal, Australia will buy up to five U.S. nuclear-powered submarines, which are expected to be equipped with long-range cruise missiles. The country will then build a new model called SSN-AUKUS, using U.S. and British technology.

Albanese called the multi-decade project the biggest single investment in Australia's defense capability "in all of our history." It is estimated to cost almost $40 billion in the first 10 years, and create nearly 20,000 jobs.

"We are bound, above all, by a world ... where peace and stability and security ensure greater prosperity," the Australian prime minister said.

Biden stressed, however, that AUKUS will not be getting nuclear weapons. According to his national security advisor Jake Sullivan, three conventionally armed nuclear-powered Virginia class vessels will be sold “over the course of the 2030s.” He added that there is a possibility of going up to five “if that is needed.”

The UK is also expanding its military capabilities, planning to spend over $6 billion in additional funding over the next two years, Sunak's office said Monday. This will allow London to "replenish and bolster vital ammunition stocks, modernize the UK's nuclear enterprise and fund the next phase of the AUKUS submarine program," Downing Street said.

China has previously warned that AUKUS risks setting off an arms race in the region. It also accused the three countries of jeopardizing nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

"We urge the U.S., the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, honor international obligations in good faith and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning was quoted as saying.