The United States and the Philippines will hold their largest ever joint military exercises next month, Philippine and U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The annual drills, which for the first time will include live-fire exercises in the disputed South China Sea, will involve 17,680 soldiers and will simulate the defense of a small Philippine island 190 miles south of Taiwan.

"Any armed forces has the right to conduct military exercises," said Colonel Michael Logico, the Philippine spokesman for the war games. "It's really part of our combat readiness," he said.

Alongside the live-fire exercises in the disputed South China Sea, the countries will also host an amphibious landing on the western island of Palawan, the island closest to the Spratly Islands, which are a major point of tension between the Phillipines and China.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratlys. China continues to claim sovereignty despite an international ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Relations between Washington and Manilla had dampened under under President Ferdinand Marcos's predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, and the two nations are hoping to use the exercises to help repair their formerly strong ties.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Galvez Jr. at a joint press conference in Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in metro Manila, Philippines.

The announcement of the joint military exercises comes just over a month since the two countries agreed to restart joint patrols in the South China Sea. The two governments also came to an agreement that will give the U.S. military access to four military bases in the Philippines.

Scheduled for April 11-28, the exercises will involve more than 12,000 American, 5,000 Filipino and 111 Australian soldiers.