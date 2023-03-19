'Their evil ideology is to scapegoat minorities - and it's got no place here'

The premier of Australia’s Victoria state Daniel Andrews on Sunday condemned Nazi salutes at a protest in the state capital of Melbourne.

The demonstration took place on Saturday and led to clashes between transgender rights activists and neo-Nazis. According to local media, several men dressed in black performed a Nazi salute outside the parliament where a British anti-transgender activist sought to address supporters.

"On the steps of our parliament, some of them performed a Nazi salute. They were there to say the trans community don't deserve rights, safety or dignity," Andrews commented on Twitter.

"That's what Nazis do. Their evil ideology is to scapegoat minorities - and it's got no place here. And those who stand with them don't, either,” the premier underlined, adding that anti-transgender activists "gathered to spread hate" in the city.

Local police cited by Reuters said around 300 protestors participated in the event, with around 15 "possibly belonging to right-wing groups." Earlier in December, Victoria passed laws criminalizing the public display of Nazi symbols in an attempt to fight antisemitism and hate.