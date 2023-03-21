Putin hails cooperation with China after 'meaningful, frank’ talks with Xi

'Putin said that Moscow could meet Beijing's "growing demand" for energy resources'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he had held "meaningful and frank" talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, ahead of discussions between larger delegations.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day visit, the first by an international leader after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

"A very meaningful and frank exchange of views on the prospects for the development of Russian-Chinese relations has just taken place," the Russian leader said during a press event broadcasted on the Russian state television.

On Monday the two leaders held informal talks during which Putin said that he was ready to discuss Xi’s peace proposal for resolving the Ukraine conflict. However, after a round of talks in the Kremlin on Tuesday, the Russian president said that Kyiv is not willing to implement key provisions of China peace plan.

Putin said that Moscow could meet Beijing's "growing demand" for energy resources.

"Russian business is able to meet China's growing demand for energy carriers," Putin said.

He also announced that an agreement was reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China.

Xi in turn expressed his desire to "strengthen coordination and cooperation with Russia." Putin also said he was "convinced that our multi-level mutually beneficial cooperation will strengthen further".

These statements come amid reports that China was supplying arms to Russia despite its declared neutrality in the Ukraine war. According to the New York Times report, Beijing has given Moscow over $12 million in drones since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.