Reports on the magnitude of the quake vary from 6.5 to 7.7

A strong earthquake hit India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and a number of neighboring countries, inlcuding China, media reported on Tuesday evening.

According to some reports, it had a magnitude of 7.7 with the epicenter of the quake located 55 miles from Afghanistan's Kalagan district in the northern part of Kabul Province.

However, the U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake of magnitude 6.5 rocked Afghanistan and Pakistan. It added that the epicenter was 25 miles south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm, near the borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan. It struck at a depth of more than 185 miles, USGS said.

This is a developing story.