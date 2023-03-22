China's Xi concludes meeting in Moscow

Russia's isolation is forcing it to become dependent on trade with China, to the latter's benefit analysts suggest

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Moscow Wednesday morning after a two-day trip to Russia focused on strengthening ties with his counterpart Vladimir Putin, Russian agency RIA Novosti reported.

During the visit, Putin and Xi on Tuesday praised the entry into a "new era" of their "special" relationship regarding the West, the Russian president cautiously supporting the Chinese plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine, while accusing Kyiv of rejecting it. In the absence of a breakthrough on Ukraine, the summit is aimed above all at demonstrating the solidity of relations between Russia and China, in a context of heightened tensions between the pair and the West.

In a joint statement with Cold War overtones, the two leaders strongly attacked the West, accusing the United States of "undermining" international security to maintain its "military advantage," and expressed their "concern" at NATO's growing presence in Asia. Xi's trip to Moscow was an important message of support for the Russian head of state, targeted since last week by an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The visit of the Chinese president to Russia also comes at a time when the latter has massively reoriented its economy towards China, in the face of Western sanctions of which it is the target. In this context, Putin announced on Tuesday that he had reached an agreement with Xi on the gigantic Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, which will allow Russia to supply 50 billion cubic meters of additional gas per year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638362936501587970 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Treated as an outcast by Westerners since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Putin can count on Beijing to break the isolation: Xi has thus invited him to visit China this year. However some analysts suggest this relationship is not one of equals, with an isolated Russia increasingly dependent on China - a situation Beijing is ready and willing to take advantage of economically.

"The commitments made by Xi and Putin were notably lopsided... indicating that Xi is agreeing to a more reserved version of Russian-Chinese relations than Putin likely desires," the Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank suggested.

"Putin... announced a number of measures that signal Russia's continued... dependence on China in the energy and economic sectors, which appear very one-sided compared to Xi's relatively tempered commitments," the institute continued.

The two states - at times in history fierce rivals even when they shared an ideology - have grown increasingly close in the last thirteen months, and Western states are concerned over the extent to which China is arming and enabling Russia's invasion of Ukraine.